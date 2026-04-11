Check out how to watch the 2026 Grand National from Aintree Racecourse, including live streaming, TV channel, radio coverage and start time.

Race Date Start Time TV Channel Grand National Sat April 11 2026 16:00 BST ITV1

Grand National on TV: Live Streaming Details UK viewers can watch the Grand National live for free on ITV1, with coverage starting from 3:15pm ahead of the 4pm race. Selected races from all three days of the festival will also be shown on ITV. For those who prefer to stream, the race will be available live via ITVX, which can be accessed across a wide range of devices including smartphones, tablets and smart TVs.

Watch Grand National 2026 from Aintree LIVE streaming with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

The Grand National returns this week, with the racing world turning its attention to Aintree Racecourse for one of the biggest events in the British sporting calendar.

Taking place on Saturday 11 April 2026, the Grand National is the showpiece race of the three day Aintree Festival, which runs from Thursday 9 April through to Saturday.

Across the meeting, there will be 21 races and more than £3 million in prize money on offer, with the National itself worth £1 million, including £500,000 to the winner.

A maximum field of 34 runners will go to post at 16:00 GMT, tackling the famous four miles and two and a half furlongs course and 30 fences. It is a race that tests stamina, jumping and luck in equal measure, and one that regularly produces unforgettable drama.

The Grand National continues to capture the imagination of the public like few other events. Each year, an estimated 7 to 8 million people place a bet on the race, with total stakes believed to reach between £150 million and £170 million.

If you are looking for full coverage of every race across the festival, Racing TV offers dedicated coverage throughout the three days.

Whether you are a seasoned racing fan or tuning in for your once a year bet, the Grand National remains a unique spectacle, combining history, unpredictability and nationwide interest in a way no other race can match.