How to watch Brentford v Everton in the Premier League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Brentford v Everton 11 April 2026 15:00 BST Not Available

Brentford v Everton on TV: Live Streaming Details Brentford v Everton will not be broadcast live in the UK due to the 3pm blackout rules. Highlights will be available later via Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer, as well as on the clubs’ official YouTube channels.

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With just seven games remaining in the Premier League season, both Brentford and Everton find themselves in an unexpected battle for a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

For the second consecutive year, a top-five finish will secure qualification for Europe’s elite competition, and the race is incredibly tight. Liverpool currently occupy fifth spot on 49 points, with Chelsea just behind, while Brentford and Everton remain within touching distance.

Few would have predicted either side to be in this position heading into April, but both now have a genuine opportunity to achieve something remarkable. Saturday’s clash at the Gtech Community Stadium could prove decisive.

Brentford, led by Keith Andrews, have impressed throughout the campaign, but there are signs that momentum has slowed at a crucial stage.

Three consecutive draws, including goalless outings against Bournemouth and Leeds United, have dented their push, while their previously strong home form has dipped.

Everton appear to be building momentum at the right time.

Victories over Newcastle United, Burnley and Chelsea have brought them firmly into the top-five conversation.

The Toffees have also been particularly strong away from home, losing just one of their last seven matches on the road and collecting more away points than most teams in the division.