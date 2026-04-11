How to watch the England Women v Ireland Women Six Nations match, as well as live streaming information, match kick off time and TV Channel news.

How to Watch England v Ireland

The England v Ireland match will be shown live in the UK on BBC 1 and BBC iPlayer.

England v Ireland TV Channel

England v Ireland can be viewed via BBC 1 although you will need to login to watch on BBC iPlayer.

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England v Ireland Live Stream

England v Ireland match will be live streaming on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

England v Ireland Start Time:

England v Ireland will kick off at 2:25pm (UK time).

England Women’s Rugby Union Team begin the defence of their Women’s Six Nations Championship title with a home clash against Ireland Women’s Rugby Union Team at Allianz Stadium Twickenham on Saturday.

The Red Roses return to action for the first time since their dominant World Cup final victory at the same venue in September and will be aiming to extend their remarkable run under head coach John Mitchell, who has recently committed his future through to the next World Cup.

England are chasing an eighth successive Six Nations crown and head into the tournament in formidable form.

They are currently on a 33 match unbeaten run and have suffered just one defeat since 2019, underlining their dominance in the women’s game.

Meg Jones will captain the side for the opener, while Zoe Aldcroft is set to miss the tournament after announcing she is pregnant.

Ireland, meanwhile, are expected to challenge for the best of the rest tag behind England and will be hoping to spring a surprise in London.

While they face a tough task against the tournament favourites, they will be targeting a strong performance to kick off their campaign.

All matches from the tournament will be broadcast live across BBC platforms, with full build up and expert analysis provided ahead of kick-off.