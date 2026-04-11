Check out how to watch Arsenal v Bournemouth in the Premier League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Arsenal v Bournemouth 11 April 2026 12.30 BST TnT Sports

Arsenal v Bournemouth on TV: Live Streaming Details Arsenal v Bournemouth match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1. The game can be streamed via HBO Max with a sports pass, while regular subscribers can also watch through the HBO Max app on a range of devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops.

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Arsenal return to Premier League action on Saturday as they host Bournemouth, looking to maintain their strong grip at the top of the table.

The Gunners have been busy across multiple competitions since their last league outing, a dramatic 2-0 win over Everton in which they scored twice late on. That result helped extend their lead to nine points over Manchester City.

There have been mixed results elsewhere, with defeats to City in the EFL Cup final and to Southampton in the FA Cup. However, Mikel Arteta’s side responded well in Europe, beating Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 to progress in the previous round before securing a 1-0 first-leg advantage against Sporting CP in the quarter finals.

Kai Havertz scored the decisive goal in Portugal, while goalkeeper David Raya produced another standout performance. Arsenal’s defensive solidity has been a key factor, with five clean sheets in their last six home games.

Bournemouth arrive having been involved in some entertaining matches earlier in the season, including a 4-4 draw with Manchester United and 3-2 wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Andoni Iraola’s side have found goals harder to come by in recent weeks.

Their last two away games ended in goalless draws against West Ham United and Burnley, and they have scored just twice from open play in their last five matches.