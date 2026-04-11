Find out how to watch Norwich v Ipswich in the Championship, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Norwich v Ipswich 11 April 2026 12:30 BST Sky Sports

Norwich v Ipswich on TV: Live Streaming Details Norwich v Ipswich will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match live via Sky Go on a range of devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops.

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There is plenty at stake in Saturday’s East Anglia derby as Norwich City host rivals Ipswich Town at Carrow Road.

Ipswich head into the clash sitting second in the Championship after a 2-1 win over Birmingham City, while Norwich have kept their play off hopes alive with an impressive 2-1 victory at Millwall.

Carrow Road has not been a favourable venue for Ipswich in recent years, with the Tractor Boys winning just twice in their last 20 visits. Norwich have also won their last two home meetings against their rivals, recording 1-0 and 3-0 victories.

Since arriving at the club, Philippe Clement has made Norwich a difficult side to beat. The Canaries have lost just two of their last 11 Championship matches and are building momentum at a crucial stage of the season.

Ipswich, managed by Kieran McKenna, have impressed overall but their away form has been less convincing.

The Tractor Boys have managed just four wins from their last 12 matches on the road, which could be a concern heading into this high pressure derby.