Find out what time the Grand National 2026 starts today from Aintree Racecourse.

Grand National Start Time The Grand National race is scheduled to begin at 16:00 GMT. The earlier start time has been introduced in recent years to account for quicker ground conditions later in the afternoon, helping to ensure a safer and more competitive race.

Looking for free bets on the Race?

Bet £10 Get £30 for Grand National



Sign up here and get £30 worth of free bets for Grand National 2026 Bet £10 Get £30 for Cheltenham: Available to new customers only. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. 18+ #AD

The Grand National remains one of the most iconic events in world sport, staged each year at Aintree Racecourse.

Run over a demanding four and a quarter miles, it is the longest race in the British calendar and presents a unique test of stamina, jumping and luck. With a maximum field of 34 runners, it is also one of the most unpredictable betting events of the year.

The famous three day festival begins on Thursday 9 April, with Ladies Day following on Friday 10 April, before the main event on Saturday.

More than £3 million in prize money is on offer across the meeting, with the Grand National itself worth £1 million.

The race’s reputation for shocks is well earned. Over the years, there have been multiple winners returned at odds of 100/1, highlighting just how open the contest can be despite the presence of leading contenders.