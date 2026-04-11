Check out what bookmaker offers and Grand National free bets are on offer from the bookies for the 2026 race today.

What are the Grand National Free Bets Offers? The best Grand National offer is the free bet offer from Bet365, who offer £30 in free bets on race today.

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Bet £10 Get £30 for Grand National



Sign up here and get £30 worth of free bets for Grand National 2026 Bet £10 Get £30 for Cheltenham: Available to new customers only. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. 18+ #AD

The 178th running of the Grand National takes place at Aintree Racecourse on Saturday 11 April 2026, with the world’s most famous steeplechase run over 4 miles 2½ furlongs and 30 fences.

A maximum field of 34 runners will go to post at 16:00 GMT, competing for a £1 million prize fund in one of the biggest events in the British sporting calendar.

Every year, the Grand National captures the imagination of the public like no other race.

An estimated 7 to 8 million people place a bet on the race annually, a remarkable figure that highlights its widespread appeal. Even those who rarely gamble during the rest of the year are drawn in by the occasion, often taking part for tradition as much as anything else.

The total amount wagered on the race each year is staggering, with estimates suggesting between £150 million and £170 million is staked. That figure comfortably outstrips the turnover of most other sporting events in the UK and underlines the scale of interest surrounding the race

With the huge overall sums involved, the average individual stake remains relatively modest. Bookmaker data and studies over the years suggest most people bet around £20 to £25.

For many, that level of stake strikes the right balance. It adds excitement to the race without being excessive, with much of the enjoyment coming from sharing tips, picking horses based on names or colours, and following the drama as it unfolds around the famous Aintree course.