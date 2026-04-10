Check out how to watch West Ham v Wolves in the Premier League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel West Ham v Wolves Fr 10 April 2026 20:00 BST Sky Sports

West Ham v Wolves on TV: Live Streaming Details West Ham Utd v Wolves will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from the kicko ff time of 8PM.

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West Ham United return to Premier League action on Friday night still looking to secure their top flight status as they host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the London Stadium.

The Hammers were dealt a blow in the FA Cup after falling to Leeds United on penalties following a dramatic quarter-final tie, and they must quickly refocus on league matters.

Results have been hard to come by in recent weeks, with just one win in their last six league matches, while a run of five consecutive home draws has done little to ease concerns. With points still needed to guarantee survival, this is shaping up to be a tense evening in east London.

Wolves may be bottom of the table, but they arrive in improved form and with reason for optimism. Rob Edwards’s side have picked up notable results recently, including a draw against leaders Arsenal and victories over Aston Villa and Liverpool.

They also fought back from two goals down to draw with Brentford in their last outing, showing resilience that could trouble a West Ham side under pressure.

Having already beaten the Hammers twice this season, Wolves will believe they can take something from this trip.