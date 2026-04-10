Check out the Grand National 2026 Sweepstake Kit for you to download and use on the big race.

Picking a winner of the Grand National is never straightforward, even for the most experienced racing experts.

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With a field of up to 34 runners, the unpredictable nature of the race means anything can happen, and shocks are far from rare. Longshots at triple-figure odds have landed the prize in the past, underlining just how open the contest can be.

While favourites do win from time to time, history suggests it only happens roughly once every five years, with most winners coming from further down the betting. That trend was evident again in 2025 when Nick Rockett triumphed at 33/1 for Willie Mullins.

That victory followed another recent shock when Noble Yeats, sent off at 50/1, stormed to success at Aintree Racecourse, beating hot favourite Any Second Now.

With so many variables at play, picking a horse can feel like guesswork. Some racegoers rely on colours or names, while others dive into form, weight and trends.

If you are looking for a simple and fun way to get involved, a sweepstake is often the easiest option, letting chance decide your runner while still adding to the excitement of one of the biggest races in the calendar.

Printable Grand National Sweepstake: