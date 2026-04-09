Find out how to watch Crystal Palace v Fiorentina streaming including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time

Crystal Palace v Fiorentina on TV: Live Streaming Details Crystal Palace v Fiorentina will be shown live in the UK on TnT Sports 3.

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Crystal Palace will look to move a step closer to European success when they host Fiorentina in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter final on Thursday night.

The Eagles return to action after the international break with a huge night at Selhurst Park, having edged past AEK Larnaca in the last 16 following a 2-1 win after extra time away from home.

Despite being among the pre-tournament favourites, Palace’s journey to this stage has not been straightforward.

Domestic struggles have also affected momentum, with Oliver Glasner overseeing a difficult second half of the campaign following key departures, including Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi.

European competition still offers a major opportunity to end the season on a high, and Palace will be aiming to take a first leg advantage into the return fixture.

Fiorentina arrive with strong pedigree in this competition. The Italian side were runners-up in both 2023 and 2024 and reached the semi finals last season, eventually falling to Real Betis after extra time.

While their Serie A campaign has been challenging, a recent 1-0 win over Hellas Verona has given them a boost as they look to pull further clear of the relegation zone.