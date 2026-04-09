How to watch Bologna v Aston Villa in the Europa League play off, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

Match Date Kick off Time TV Channel Bologna v Aston Villa 9 April 2026 20:00 BST HBO Max/TNT Sports 2

Bologna v Aston Villa on TV: Live Streaming The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 2. Live streaming is also available via discovery+, with coverage accessible across smart TVs, laptops, tablets and mobile devices.

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Aston Villa are back in European quarter final action as they face Bologna in the UEFA Europa League.

Bologna v Aston Villa on TV

Unai Emery’s side travel to Italy for the first leg at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Thursday night, aiming to take a positive result back to the West Midlands ahead of the return fixture.

Villa arrive in decent form after overcoming Lille in the last 16 and will feel this is a good opportunity to take control of the tie.

Bologna had been in strong form towards the end of 2025, going eight games unbeaten, but their momentum has stalled in recent weeks.

The Italian side have managed just two wins from their last 12 matches in all competitions and are without a victory in their last three home games, suffering two defeats and a draw.

That dip in form means the Dall’Ara has not provided its usual level of comfort, giving Villa reason to believe they can take an advantage into the second leg on 16 April.

Emery, who is targeting a record extending fifth Europa League title, will be keen for his side to take another step forward in the competition.