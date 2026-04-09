Check out how to watch Premier League Darts from Brighton, including TV channel and order of play.

Premier League Darts Brighton on TV: Live Streaming Details Premier League Darts Night Ten will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Action TV Channel

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Night 10 of the 2026 Premier League Darts heads to Brighton on Thursday, with another high quality evening of action expected on the Sussex coast.

World number one Luke Littler remains the favourite despite his quarter-final exit in Manchester last week, where a heated exchange with Gian van Veen grabbed attention.

That early elimination opened the door for Gerwyn Price, who took full advantage with a dominant run to secure his second nightly win of the season.

The Welshman was in outstanding form, producing averages of 104, 113 and 106 as he beat Luke Humphries, Stephen Bunting and Van Veen with three convincing 6-2 victories.

Jonny Clayton had previously been one of the most consistent performers, winning eight consecutive quarter finals, but early exits have seen him slip to third in the standings.

The race for the top four is tightening, with just four points separating Michael van Gerwen in fourth from Bunting in seventh, adding extra importance to every result as the campaign approaches its final weeks.