Find out how to watch Barcelona v Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

Match Date Kick-off Time TV Channel Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Wednesday 8 April 2026 20:00 BST TNT Sports 2

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid on TV: How to watch live stream Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid will be available to stream live via HBO Max with a TNT Sports pass, offering access without the need for a long-term contract. Subscribers can also watch on a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs through the HBO Max app.

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Barcelona host Atletico Madrid in a UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg, with the two Spanish rivals meeting once again in what has become a familiar fixture this season.

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid 8th April 2026

Barcelona have already faced Atletico Madrid four times this campaign, including meetings in La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

The Catalan side have had the upper hand, winning three of those encounters, including a 2-1 victory at the Metropolitano Stadium last time out.

Back at Camp Nou, Barcelona will be confident of taking control of the tie.

They have already recorded convincing home wins of 3-1 and 3-0 against Atletico this season and will look to repeat that dominance.

Barcelona were in strong attacking form in the previous round, easing past Newcastle United 8-3 on aggregate. Atletico also progressed through an entertaining tie, overcoming Tottenham Hotspur 7-5 across two legs.

The hosts are aiming to win the Champions League for the first time since 2015, while Atletico, three time runners up, continue their pursuit of a first title in the competition.