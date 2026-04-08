Check out how to watch PSG v Liverpool in the Champions League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

Match Date Kick-off Time TV Channel PSG v Liverpool Wed 8 April 2026 20:00 BST HBO Max/TNT Sports 1

PSG v Liverpool on TV: Live Streaming Details PSG vs Liverpool is streaming live via HBO Max with a TNT Sports pass, which allows access without a long term contract. Existing subscribers can also watch on a range of devices including smartphones, tablets and smart TVs through the HBO Max app.

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PSG and Liverpool renew their rivalry in the UEFA Champions League with a quarter-final first leg clash at the Parc des Princes.

Liverpool vs PSG April 8th 2026

Paris Saint-Germain edged past Liverpool in last season’s round of 16, with Gianluigi Donnarumma proving decisive in a penalty shootout victory.

The French side had dominated the first leg of that tie but were unable to turn control into a result, something they will be keen to address this time around.

Luis Enrique’s team come into the match in strong domestic form, sitting top of Ligue 1 and holding a four point lead over Lens.

They remain in contention for multiple trophies and will be aiming to take a first-leg advantage on home soil.

Liverpool arrive with questions over form after a heavy defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup, a result that has dented confidence.

Arne Slot’s side are also battling for a top-four finish in the Premier League, making this European tie a key focus in their season.

After recent setbacks, Liverpool still possess attacking quality and will look to produce a strong response in Paris as they seek to keep their hopes of silverware alive.