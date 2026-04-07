How to watch Wrexham v Southampton live stream on TV today, as well as kick off time and TV Channel.

Wrexham v Southampton live streaming, TV Channel

Wrexham v Southampton will be shown live on Sky Sports+, with streaming available via the Sky Sports app for subscribers.

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Wrexham host Southampton at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday evening in a Championship clash that could prove decisive in the race for the play-off places.

Wrexham currently sit sixth, occupying the final play off spot, but hold only a one point advantage over Southampton, who also have a game in hand.

The stakes are high with both sides firmly in contention as the season nears its conclusion.

Southampton, managed by Tonda Eckert, arrive in strong form after beating Arsenal to reach the FA Cup semi-finals. Their recent performances have boosted confidence ahead of a key run of fixtures.

Wrexham have been among the most entertaining teams in the division this year. They have failed to score just once in 2026 and have hit at least two goals in four of their last six matches.

The Racecourse Ground has seen plenty of action, including two 5-3 scorelines since Christmas, highlighting their attacking approach.

Southampton have also shown consistency in front of goal, last drawing a blank in early January. While they have tightened up defensively with four clean sheets in their last eight games, they are likely to be tested by Wrexham’s attacking threat.

The previous meeting between the sides produced late drama, with Southampton scoring twice in stoppage time to secure victory after both teams had found the net.