How to watch the Real Madrid v Bayern Munich on TV today, as well as kick off time and live streaming TV Channel news.

How to Watch Real Madrid v Bayern Munich

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich match will be shown live in the UK on TnT Sports 1 or streaming via HBO Max, so you will need a subscription to access to watch the game.

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Real Madrid v Bayern Munich TV Channel

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich can be viewed via TnT Sports 1 TV Channel in the UK. A subscription will be required.

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich Live Stream

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich will be streaming live via HBO Max, either through a sports pass or as part of an existing subscription.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Kick Off time

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich will kick off at 20:00 BST on Tuesday.

Real Madrid host Bayern Munich on Tuesday night in a heavyweight UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid come into the tie with a strong European pedigree, having lifted the trophy 15 times and dominated the competition in recent years.

They eliminated Manchester City in the previous round and have won 10 of their last 11 home matches, including a 5-1 aggregate victory in the last 16.

After a surprise defeat to Mallorca at the weekend, Álvaro Arbeloa’s side are known for raising their level on European nights.

They are also unbeaten in their last nine meetings with Bayern Munich, although the German side have consistently found the net in recent encounters.

Bayern, managed by Vincent Kompany, arrive with attacking momentum but face concerns over the fitness of star striker Harry Kane.

Even without him, Bayern have shown they can score freely, having netted in every match since their FIFA Club World Cup meeting with Paris Saint-Germain in July 2025.

Real’s defence has also looked vulnerable in recent games, failing to keep a clean sheet in their last four, which could give the visitors confidence of getting on the scoresheet in Madrid.