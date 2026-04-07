How to watch the Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal Champions League game today, as well as kick off time and TV Channel news.

How to Watch Arsenal v Sporting Lisbon

The Arsenal v Sporting Lisbon match will be shown live in the UK on Amazon Prime, so you will need a Prime subscription to access to watch the game.

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Arsenal v Sporting Lisbon TV Channel

Arsenal v Sporting Lisbon can be viewed via Amazon Prime TV Channel, although a subscription will be required.

Arsenal v Sporting Lisbon Live Stream

The Arsenal v Sporting Lisbon game will not be shown on terrestrial TV in the UK.

Arsenal v Sporting fans can watch the match live via Amazon Prime Video, which holds the UK broadcast rights.

The service is available as part of an Amazon Prime subscription and can be accessed across a range of devices including smart TVs, phones, consoles and computers.

Arsenal v Sporting Lisbon Kick off Time:

Arsenal v Sporting kicks off at 20:00 BST on Tuesday 7 April. It takes place at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Arsenal face a demanding trip to Lisbon on Tuesday night as they take on Sporting CP in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Arsenal head into the tie after a difficult spell in domestic cup competitions. Defeats to Southampton in the FA Cup and Manchester City in the EFL Cup final have ended their hopes of multiple trophies, leaving them to focus on the Premier League and Europe.

Despite those setbacks, Mikel Arteta’s side have been strong in the Champions League this season, winning nine of their 10 matches.

Still, they face a stern test against a Sporting side with an outstanding home record.

Sporting have won all five of their home games in this season’s competition, including a 5-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt.

They are also chasing a sixth straight European home win, having beaten Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in Lisbon earlier in the campaign.

The Portuguese side will be without suspended captain Morten Hjulmand, but leading scorer Luis Suarez is available again after serving a domestic ban. Arsenal may have concerns of their own, with defender Gabriel Magalhaes picking up an injury in the defeat at Southampton.