How to watch the Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora fight, as well as start time and TV Channel news.

How to Watch Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora

The Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora fight match will be shown live in the UK on DAZN Sports Network.

Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora TV Channel

Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora can be viewed via DAZN, although a subscription will be required.

Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora Live Stream

The fight will be live streaming on DAZN, which holds exclusive rights to the event. Subscribers can watch through the DAZN app or website across a range of devices.

Fight Start Time:

Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora will begin at 22.30 in the UK.

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Derek Chisora faces Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight showdown at the O2 Arena on Saturday night, with both fighters entering the 50th bout of their professional careers.

The contest carries added significance for Derek Chisora, who has confirmed this will be his final fight regardless of the result. Deontay Wilder is aiming to prove he can still compete at the top level as he looks to mount one last push towards a world title.

Chisora, now 42, has built a reputation for resilience across a long career. He has been stopped four times but continues to defy expectations, bouncing back from a heavy defeat to Tyson Fury in 2022 with three straight wins.

His durability remains a key factor, with the majority of his losses coming against elite opposition.

Wilder, 40, has struggled for consistency since losing his title in his rematch with Fury. While he delivered a quick knockout of Robert Helenius in 2022, recent performances have been less convincing, including a laboured display against Tyrrell Anthony Herndon.

Even so, his trademark punching power remains a constant threat.