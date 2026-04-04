Arsenal travel to face Championship side Southampton in the FA Cup quarter finals on Saturday evening, with a place at Wembley on the line.

Arsenal vs Southampton Live Streaming information

The match will be broadcast live on BBC One and TNT Sports 1. Fans can also stream the game via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 BST on Saturday 4 April at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

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The Gunners, record 14-time winners of the competition, remain in contention for silverware despite their recent defeat to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final. Mikel Arteta’s side will expect to progress, though their recent form has raised questions after a series of unconvincing performances.

Arsenal edged past Mansfield by a single goal in the previous round and have drawn away matches against Brentford, Wolves and Bayer Leverkusen since early February. With a Champions League fixture on the horizon, there may also be an element of distraction for the visitors.

Southampton, managed by Tonda Eckert, head into the tie in excellent form. They are unbeaten in 14 matches, winning 11 of those, and have already eliminated Fulham and Leicester in this season’s FA Cup. Their home record has been strong, with just one defeat at St Mary’s since 1 November.

The Championship side are also pushing for a play-off place and will be confident of testing their Premier League opponents in front of their own supporters.