How to watch the FA Cup match between Chelsea and Port Vale, as well as kick off time and TV Channel news.

How to Watch: Chelsea v Port Vale

The Chelsea v Port Vale match will be shown live in the UK on BBC One and TNT Sports 1. BBC coverage begins at 17:00 BST, while TNT Sports coverage starts at 16:30 BST.

TV Channel: Chelsea v Port Vale

Chelsea v Port Vale can be viewed via BBC iPlayer with a valid TV licence. TNT Sports subscribers can also watch online through the HBO Max app and website.

Live Stream: Chelsea v Port Vale

Chelsea v Port Vale is streaming through the BBC iPlayer or HBO Max App for residents in the UK.

Kick Off Time:

Chelsea v Port Vale will kick off at 17.15 in the UK.

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Chelsea welcome League One strugglers Port Vale to Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening in an FA Cup quarter final that pits one of Europe’s elite clubs against the lowest ranked side left in the competition.

Chelsea, managed by Liam Rosenior, come into the tie under pressure after a run of four straight defeats before the international break.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – AUGUST 4: The Logo of Chelsea Football Club on the Jersey on August 4,2017 in Bangkok Thailand.

Their recent downturn has raised concerns, particularly after a difficult exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite the gap between the sides, Chelsea have shown vulnerability. They were pushed to extra time by Wrexham in an earlier round and have struggled to assert themselves early in matches, scoring inside the opening 19 minutes in just two of Rosenior’s 19 games in charge.

Port Vale, led by Jon Brady, arrive with little pressure and plenty of belief. They have already knocked out Bristol City and Sunderland to reach their first FA Cup quarter-final since the 1953/54 season.

While their league form has been mixed, with one win in their last six matches, their cup run has shown they can trouble higher-ranked opposition.