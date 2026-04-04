Manchester City and Liverpool get the FA Cup quarter final weekend underway with a meeting at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

How to watch Man City v Liverpool Live Streaming

Supporters in the UK can watch the FA Cup quarter-final live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage beginning around one hour before kick off.

The match is also available to stream online via the HBO Max website and app. TNT Sports recently transitioned its streaming platform from Discovery+ to HBO Max, with existing users able to log in using their previous details.

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Manchester City vs Liverpool Preview

City head into the tie with confidence after beating Liverpool twice in the Premier League this season. Pep Guardiola’s side are also aiming for another trip to Wembley, having already lifted the EFL Cup before the international break.

For Liverpool, the FA Cup offers a chance to reset after mixed league results. The visitors face a demanding schedule, with a major European test against Paris Saint-Germain looming in the UEFA Champions League next week.

Manchester City boast a perfect record in home FA Cup ties under Pep Guardiola, winning all 17 matches so far. They will be confident of extending that run as they look to keep their season alive following their exit from Europe and ground lost in the title race.

Liverpool are still competing on multiple fronts but face a challenging period. Their away form is a concern, with three defeats in their last four matches on the road ahead of trips to City and Paris Saint-Germain in quick succession.

City’s recent EFL Cup triumph over Arsenal has lifted momentum, while Liverpool will be aiming to produce a response and keep their hopes of silverware alive.