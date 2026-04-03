Northampton Saints begin their knockout campaign in the European Rugby Champions Cup with a home tie against Castres in the last 16 on Friday evening.

How to watch Northamptno v Castres live streaming Supporters can watch the match live on Premier Sports 2, with streaming also available via Premier Player. Kick off is scheduled for 20:00 BST on Friday 3 April at Franklin’s Gardens in Northampton.

Northampton Saints v Castres on TV

Premier Sports 2

Premier Player

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Last season’s runners up progressed strongly through the pool stage, finishing second behind Bordeaux Bègles.

They head into this fixture as clear favourites to reach the quarter finals.

Castres qualified from Pool 2 in third place and face a demanding trip to Franklin’s Gardens.

The French side will need a strong performance to keep their European run going.