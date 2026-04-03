Coventry City continue their push for promotion as they host Derby County in a key Championship clash at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Friday.

Under Frank Lampard, the Sky Blues have been in outstanding form, winning seven of their last eight matches. Their only setback in that run came against an in-form Southampton side, but their recent results have firmly placed them in control of the automatic promotion race.

Coventry now require a maximum of 14 points from their final seven fixtures to secure a return to the Premier League, putting them within touching distance of a long-awaited top-flight comeback.

Derby arrive in confident mood themselves, having won four of their last five matches, including back-to-back 1-0 victories. John Eustace’s side currently sit eighth, just three points off the play-off places, and know this is a crucial period in their season.

With a trip to Southampton also on the horizon, the Rams face a defining stretch in their bid to break into the top six, starting with a difficult test against the league leaders.

When is Coventry City v Derby County?

The match will take place on Friday 3 April 2026.

Coventry City v Derby County kick off time

Kick-off is scheduled for 8:00pm (UK time).

What TV channel is Coventry City v Derby County on?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports+, which provides extensive coverage of EFL Championship fixtures throughout the season.

How to live stream Coventry City v Derby County

Subscribers can stream the match via Sky Go on smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs.

The game is also available through NOW, with day and monthly passes offering flexible access without a long-term contract.

How to watch Coventry v Derby abroad

If you are outside the UK, a VPN service such as ExpressVPN can allow you to access your usual streaming platforms by changing your virtual location, helping bypass regional restrictions.

Is Coventry City v Derby County on radio?

Live commentary will be available on talkSPORT, which can be accessed via DAB radio, online streaming or through its official app.