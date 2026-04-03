Roy Hodgson takes charge of Bristol City for the first time in more than four decades when his side travel to Charlton Athletic in the Championship on Friday afternoon.

How to watch Charlton v Bristol City live streaming Charlton v Bristol City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+, with streaming available via the Sky Sports app. Kick off is scheduled for 15:00 BST on Friday 3 April at The Valley in London.

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The experienced manager returns to the club following the dismissal of Gerhard Struber, with Bristol City sitting 16th in the table.

Hodgson has seven games to steady results and guide the team clear of danger.

Charlton are just three points behind in 18th place and remain at risk of being pulled into a relegation battle as the season approaches the final stages.

Maximum points in front of their home fans at The Valley would ease those concerns.

Historically, Charlton have had the upper hand in this fixture, recording 32 wins compared to Bristol City’s 19, with 13 draws between the sides.