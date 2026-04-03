Wrexham will look to strengthen their push for a Championship playoff place when they travel to face West Bromwich Albion on Friday afternoon.

How to watch West Brom v Wrexham live streaming The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+, with streaming also available through the Sky Sports app for subscribers. Kick off is scheduled for 15:00 BST on Friday 3 April at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich.

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The visitors have an opportunity to climb into the top six, with Southampton not in league action due to FA Cup commitments.

Three points at The Hawthorns would see Wrexham move ahead in the Champiomnship table at a crucial stage of the season.

West Brom enter the fixture in improved form.

A four match unbeaten run has lifted them four points clear of the relegation zone, easing immediate pressure and giving them confidence heading into today’s game.

Recent meetings between the sides have been closely contested. West Brom have recorded two wins compared to Wrexham’s one, with no draws between the teams.