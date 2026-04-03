Birmingham City host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Friday afternoon, with both sides chasing key points for very different reasons.

How to watch Birmingham v Blackburn live streaming he match will be shown live on Sky Sports+, with viewers also able to follow the action via the Sky Sports app. Kick off is set for 15:00 BST on Friday 3 April at St Andrew’s in Birmingham.

Birmingham v Blackburn on TV Channel

Sky Sports Football+

Sky Go App

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The home side sit ten points outside the play off places with seven games remaining.

Their chances of breaking into the top six are slim, but victory here would keep that possibility alive heading into the final stretch.

Blackburn Rovers arrive under pressure near the bottom of the table.

Rovers are four points clear of the relegation zone and still need results to secure their place in the division for next season.

There’s plenty to play for in this one.