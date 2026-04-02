Vernon Kay has emerged as the early favourite to replace Scott Mills on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, with bookmakers installing him at 6/4.

Next BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show host odds:

Candidate Odds Vernon Kay 6/4 Gary Davies 5/2 OJ Borg 11/4 Rylan Clark 7/2 Clara Amfo 4/1 Tony Blackburn 6/1 Claudia Winkleman 8/1 Joe Wilkinson 10/1 Alex Horne 20/1

Kay is already a familiar voice on BBC Radio 2, currently hosting the mid-morning show after taking over from Ken Bruce in 2023, making him a strong contender for the flagship slot.

Close behind in the betting is Gary Davies at 5/2, following his recent stand-in appearances. OJ Borg is also in the mix at 11/4, while Rylan Clark and Clara Amfo remain prominent names in the market.

Further down the list, experienced broadcaster Tony Blackburn, along with Claudia Winkleman, are among the outside contenders, while Joe Wilkinson and Alex Horne complete the betting.

A spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said the market has quickly taken shape following confirmation of Mills’ departure, with Kay leading the way but several experienced broadcasters still firmly in contention.