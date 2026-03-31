Italy face a decisive World Cup play off showdown on Tuesday night as they travel to Bosnia-Herzegovina, with a place at this summer’s tournament on the line.

How to watch Italy v Bosnia Herzegovina live streaming The match will be available live in the UK on the Amazon Prime Video platform on a pay-per-view basis. Fans can also stream the game via the Prime Video app, with subscription charges applying. What time does Italy Bosnia Herzegovina kick off? The match takes place at Stadion Bilino Polje, with kick off scheduled for 19:45 BST on Tuesday 31 March, which is 20:45 local time in Bosnia-Herzegovina and Italy.

The Azzurri head into the UEFA World Cup Path A final as strong favourites, but recent history adds pressure. Despite winning Euro 2020 after beating England on penalties, Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, a run that still hangs over the national side.

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Head coach Gennaro Gattuso, who lifted the World Cup as a player in 2006, has guided Italy to the brink of qualification. His side secured a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland in the semi final, delivering a composed performance in Bergamo.

Second half goals from Sandro Tonali and Moise Kean proved decisive, with Italy dominating the contest and registering eight shots on target compared to their opponents’ one. The result continued a solid defensive run, with five clean sheets in eight matches under Gattuso.

Italy’s route to the play-offs came after finishing second in their qualifying group behind Norway, suffering heavy defeats to a side led by Erling Haaland. Despite those setbacks, their recent form suggests they are finding momentum at a crucial stage.

Bosnia-Herzegovina arrive after a far more dramatic semi-final.

They needed penalties to overcome Wales in Cardiff after veteran striker Edin Dzeko scored a late equaliser to force extra time. Wales had taken the lead through Daniel James, while Harry Wilson struck the post in a match that could have gone either way.

The hosts have struggled for defensive consistency, with their only clean sheets in the last ten games coming against San Marino. That record will be a concern as they prepare to face an Italy side that has shown greater control at the back in recent matches.

Italy now stand one match away from ending their World Cup absence, while Bosnia-Herzegovina look to pull off an upset in front of home support in Zenica.