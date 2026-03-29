The 2026 Miami Open final sees Jannik Sinner take on Jiri Lehecka at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Read how to watch, live streaming and TV channel details.

Sinner v Lehecka: How to watch Live Streaming he match will be available to stream via bet365’s live streaming service.

UK viewers can also watch live on Sky Sports Tennis, with streaming available through Sky Go and NOW. Coverage is also available on the Tennis Channel App.

Sinner arrives in outstanding form following a dominant Sunshine Double campaign.

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The Italian lifted the Indian Wells Open title earlier this month and has now won 32 consecutive sets at ATP Masters 1000 level. That streak was extended with a 6-3 7-6 victory over Alexander Zverev in the semi finals.

The 24 year old produced another performance in that match, firing 15 aces, saving both break points he faced and recording a seventh straight win over Zverev.

He is now aiming to reclaim the Miami title he was unable to defend last year following a three month suspension.

Lehecka, meanwhile, has enjoyed a breakthrough week.

The Czech 21st seed bounced back from an early exit at Indian Wells to reach his first Masters 1000 final, beating Arthur Fils 6-2 6-2 in just 75 minutes in the semi finals to avenge a defeat in Doha earlier this season.

He has been particularly impressive on serve, becoming the first player since Novak Djokovic in 2018 to reach a Masters final without dropping serve. Victory on Sunday would lift him to a career high world ranking of No.12.

Sinner leads the head to head 3-0, including a straight sets win at the French Open in 2025, but Lehecka’s current serving level and confidence suggest he can pose a genuine threat.

With both players producing some of their best tennis of the season, the final sets up as a high quality contest built on power, precision and aggressive shot making.