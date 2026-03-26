Wales national football team fell short of automatic qualification for this summer’s World Cup, but they now have another opportunity via the play offs and will look to make home advantage count against Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team.

How to watch Wales v Bosnia live streaming The match will be shown live in the UK on BBC Two, S4C and BBC One Wales.

Live streaming will be available via BBC iPlayer and through the BBC Sport website. The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium and kicks off at 19:45 GMT on Thursday 26 March 2026.

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The tie takes place at the Cardiff City Stadium, where Wales have built a strong record in recent years. Backed by a passionate home crowd, the Red Dragons will be aiming to secure back-to-back World Cup appearances for the first time in their history.

There is the added incentive of a potential home fixture against either Italy national football team or Northern Ireland national football team in the next round, but Wales must first overcome a Bosnia side capable of causing problems.

Bosnia and Herzegovina collected 17 points in Group H, finishing just two behind Austria national football team, and they demonstrated their quality with two victories over Romania national football team during the campaign.

With strong home support and plenty at stake, Wales will be confident, but Bosnia arrive as dangerous opponents who should not be underestimated.

How to watch Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina, TV channel and live stream



The match will be shown live in the UK on BBC Two, S4C and BBC One Wales. Live streaming will be available via BBC iPlayer and through the BBC Sport website.

Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina kick-off time, date and venue

The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium and kicks off at 19:45 GMT on Thursday 26 March 2026.