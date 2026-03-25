Liverpool have confirmed that Mohamed Salah will leave the club at the end of the 2025/26 season, bringing an end to one of the most successful spells by a player in Premier League history.

Mohamed Salah Next Club Odds

Next Club Odds Probability Al Ittihad 7/4 36.4% Any MLS Team 5/2 28.6% Al Nassr 7/1 12.5% Al Hilal 8/1 11.1% Al Ahli 10/1 9.1% PSG 14/1 6.7% Real Madrid 16/1 5.9% Bayern Munich 18/1 5.3%

The Egyptian forward will depart Anfield on a free transfer, despite having a contract in place until 2027. His exit is expected to spark major interest from clubs around the world as he prepares for the next chapter of his career at the age of 33.

Salah’s future is already the subject of intense speculation, with Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad leading the betting to secure his signature. The club are priced at 7/4, which implies a 36.4 per cent chance of landing the forward.

Interest from the United States is also expected, with any MLS team priced at 5/2, giving them a 28.6 per cent chance. A move to Saudi Arabia still looks the most likely outcome, with several other clubs from the division also prominent in the market.

Al Nassr are available at 7/1, representing a 12.5 per cent chance, while Al Hilal sit at 8/1 at 11.1 per cent. Al Ahli are further back at 10/1, which equates to a 9.1 per cent probability.

European options remain on the table, though they appear less likely at this stage. Paris Saint-Germain are priced at 14/1 at 6.7 per cent, Real Madrid at 16/1 at 5.9 per cent, and Bayern Munich at 18/1 at 5.3 per cent.

Liverpool previously rejected a £150 million bid from Al Ittihad for Salah in September 2023, and the Saudi side are expected to renew their interest when he becomes available this summer.

A switch to MLS could also appeal, with the league continuing to attract high-profile names in recent years. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have all made the move, raising the competition’s global profile.

If Salah decides to remain in Europe, a move to one of the continent’s elite clubs could offer him another opportunity to compete for the Champions League.

A spokesperson for Bet365 said the timing feels right for Salah to move on after an outstanding spell at Liverpool, adding that Saudi Arabia is currently viewed as the most likely destination.