Arsenal head into the EFL Cup final with a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League, but their hopes of landing multiple trophies could face a stern test against Manchester City at Wembley.

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Mikel Arteta’s side are nine points clear in the title race and remain in contention in both the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League. Full fixture details and TV listings can be found on the Arsenal on TV guide.

Despite their strong position domestically, the Gunners have not always been convincing in recent weeks. They have gone 14 matches unbeaten since a January defeat to Manchester United, though several of those victories have been narrow. Their recent win over Everton came after two late goals, while they have conceded in 11 of their last 19 matches.

Manchester City view this competition as a major opportunity to secure silverware this season. Pep Guardiola’s side are no longer leading the Premier League race but remain strong contenders in the cup competitions. You can check their upcoming matches on the Manchester City on TV guide.

City have a strong record in this tournament, winning the EFL Cup six times in the last 12 seasons, including a run of four consecutive triumphs between 2018 and 2021. They reached the final with a convincing aggregate win over Newcastle in the semi-finals.

Their domestic form has also been solid, with just one defeat in their last 18 league matches. That loss came against rivals Manchester United, but overall performances have remained consistent.

Arsenal edged past Chelsea in their semi-final, though that tie was closely contested. When these sides met earlier in the season, they shared a 1-1 draw at the Emirates, with a late equaliser denying City all three points.

Guardiola is expected to have a near full-strength squad available, with only a couple of absentees, and his side’s experience in major finals could prove decisive.