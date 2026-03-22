Aston Villa remain in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League but head into Sunday’s clash with West Ham under pressure after a run of poor results.

How to watch Aston Villa v West Ham on TV Aston Villa v West Ham will take place on Sunday 22 March 2026. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:15pm. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League. Sky Sports customers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

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Unai Emery’s side have suffered consecutive league defeats against Wolves, Chelsea and Manchester United, halting their momentum at a key stage of the season. You can view full fixture and broadcast details on the Aston Villa on TV guide.

Villa did boost morale in midweek by reaching the Europa League quarter-finals with a win over Lille, though their domestic form remains a concern. Their only home league victory in the last five came via a late own goal in a narrow win over Brighton.

West Ham travel to Villa Park in improved form after a difficult spell earlier in the campaign. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side looked set for a relegation battle but have picked up important results in recent weeks. Full match listings are available on the West Ham on TV guide.

The Hammers have lost just one of their last six league matches, a defeat at Liverpool, while draws against both Manchester clubs have shown they can compete with the division’s stronger sides.

With Villa struggling for consistency and West Ham showing signs of improvement, the visitors may see this as a chance to take points from a side still chasing Champions League qualification.