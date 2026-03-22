Newcastle United host Sunderland on Sunday in a highly anticipated Tyne Wear derby, with the Magpies looking to respond after defeat in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Newcastle v Sunderland live streaming fixtures Newcastle v Sunderland will take place on Sunday 22 March 2026. Sky Sports customers can watch the match via the Sky Go app across devices including smartphones and tablets. The game can also be streamed through NOW on smart TVs, consoles and mobile devices.

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Sunderland edged that meeting 1-0 at the Stadium of Light in December, with Nick Woltemade’s own goal proving decisive in a tight contest. This time, the return clash at St James’ Park is expected to be more open.

Newcastle come into the game off the back of a difficult week in Europe. Eddie Howe’s side were beaten 7-2 by Barcelona at Camp Nou, exiting their Champions League tie in heavy fashion after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

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Their league form has also been mixed. Recent wins over Manchester United and Chelsea have been offset by a run of five defeats in seven matches prior to that, including losses at home to Aston Villa, Brentford and Everton.

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Sunderland have found goals hard to come by away from home this season, scoring just eight times in 15 Premier League matches on the road. That record may offer encouragement to Newcastle, though their own defensive issues remain a concern.

The Magpies have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 games in all competitions, while injuries in midfield could further weaken them. Bruno Guimaraes is unavailable and Sandro Tonali remains a doubt heading into the derby.

Recent results at St James’ Park have been unpredictable, with Newcastle involved in several high-scoring matches. They have lost 3-2 to both Brentford and Everton, while also recording a 3-2 win over Qarabag in Europe.

Despite those issues, Newcastle carry attacking threat through players such as Harvey Barnes and Anthony Elanga, who both found the net in midweek against Barcelona.