Celtic will aim to keep the pressure on Hearts when they travel to face Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Celtic v Dundee Utd Live Stream The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Supporters can also stream the game via Sky Go and the Sky Sports app across a range of devices.

Consecutive league wins have lifted the Bhoys into second place, just two points off the top of the table. Hearts may have the chance to move first this weekend, but Celtic know another victory would keep them firmly in the title race.

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Dundee United’s focus is shifting towards the final phase of the season after confirmation they will finish in the bottom half of the league split. A nine-point gap to sixth placed Falkirk has ended their hopes of breaking into the top section.

The hosts will be keen to build momentum in the coming weeks to avoid being pulled into a relegation battle as the campaign enters its closing stages.

How to watch Dundee United v Celtic

The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Supporters can also stream the game via Sky Go and the Sky Sports app across a range of devices.

Dundee Utd v Celtic Kick-off time and venue

Dundee United v Celtic will take place at Tannadice on Sunday 22 March.

Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30pm (GMT).