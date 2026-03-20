Bournemouth will look to cause another upset when they host Manchester United on Friday night, following an eight goal thriller in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

The Cherries earned a 4-4 draw in that meeting and head into this clash on a lengthy unbeaten run in the Premier League. Andoni Iraola’s side were held again last weekend in a draw at Burnley, making it four successive stalemates in the competition.

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That result extended Bournemouth’s unbeaten streak to 10 league matches, keeping them firmly in the hunt for a European place. Their home form has also been strong, with their only defeat at the Vitality Stadium since early December coming against league leaders Arsenal.

Manchester United arrive in improved form under interim boss Michael Carrick. A difficult start to the season has been followed by a steady climb up the table, leaving them seven points behind second-placed Manchester City.

Even with that progress, United’s away record remains a concern. They have won just two of their last seven matches on the road and have failed to beat Bournemouth in their last five meetings.

Recent results suggest this could be a low-scoring contest. Bournemouth have conceded fewer home goals than most teams in the division, with only Arsenal, Manchester City and Sunderland boasting stronger defensive records on their own ground.

Their last four matches have produced just two goals in total, while six of their last seven have finished with fewer than three goals. United have also struggled for goals away from home, scoring only three times across their last three away fixtures.

How to watch Bournemouth v Manchester United

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

Subscribers can also stream the game through the Sky Go app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.