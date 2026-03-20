Relegation-threatened Portsmouth will be aiming to end a difficult run of form when they travel to face Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road this weekend.

For full broadcast details, fans can check the Portsmouth on TV guide, which lists all upcoming fixtures, channels and live stream options.

Pompey head into the clash sitting 20th in the Championship table, while QPR are slightly more comfortable in 16th, holding a 10-point cushion above the relegation zone.

QPR looking to stabilise at home

Queens Park Rangers’ season looks set to drift towards a mid-table finish, with the gap to both the playoffs and relegation places leaving little riding on their remaining fixtures.

However, they did ease lingering concerns with a 3-1 win away at Leicester City last time out, ending a run of four straight defeats.

Despite that result, their home form remains a concern. QPR have lost their last three matches at Loftus Road, conceding nine goals in the process.

Defensive issues have been a consistent problem this season, with only one side conceding more goals across the division.

Portsmouth under pressure in survival battle

Portsmouth’s form has taken a downturn at a crucial stage of the campaign. After back-to-back wins on the road against Charlton and Millwall, John Mousinho’s side have picked up just one point from their last five matches.

Defeats against Wrexham, Hull City, Swansea City and Derby County have left Pompey hovering just above the relegation zone.

The latest setback came at Fratton Park, where an early goal proved enough to condemn Portsmouth to another home defeat.

Supporters looking ahead to upcoming fixtures can view the full schedule on the Portsmouth fixtures on TV page.

Head-to-head record offers hope

Despite their current struggles, Portsmouth can take confidence from recent meetings with QPR. Pompey have won three of the last four encounters between the sides, including a victory on their most recent visit to Loftus Road.

With the pressure mounting near the bottom of the table, this fixture represents a key opportunity to regain momentum.

What channel is QPR vs Portsmouth on?

Broadcast details for this match will be confirmed closer to kick-off. Championship fixtures are typically shown on Sky Sports.

Fans can check the latest updates on the Portsmouth on Sky Sports guide or visit the main Portsmouth on TV page.

Can you live stream the match?

If selected for broadcast, the match will be available to stream via Sky Go or NOW.

For other competitions and coverage, see Portsmouth on TNT Sports.

Is Portsmouth on TV today?

To find out if Pompey are playing live today, visit the Is Portsmouth on TV today page for the latest information.