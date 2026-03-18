Tottenham kept their season alive with a spirited performance at the weekend and now turn their attention to a huge UEFA Champions League test against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Tottenham v Atletico live stream details The match will be shown live in the UK on TnT Sports with live streaming via discovery+

Igor Tudor had come under heavy pressure after four straight defeats in his opening games, a run that saw Spurs concede 14 goals and slide deeper into a Premier League relegation battle.

The mood shifted slightly on Sunday as Tottenham battled to a 1-1 draw at Liverpool, offering hope that they can still finish the season strongly.

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That result has given Spurs a platform heading into the second leg of their last-16 tie, though they face a major challenge after a 5-2 defeat in Madrid last week. Atletico hold a three goal advantage and remain firm favourites to progress.

Tottenham’s problems in the first leg stemmed from a series of early mistakes, with the situation summed up by the 17th-minute substitution of young goalkeeper Antoniin Kinsky as they fell 3-0 behind. The performance at Anfield showed a different side, with players competing for every ball and looking more organised in a 4-4-2 system.

Tudor is expected to stick with that shape for the return leg as Spurs attempt to match Atletico’s physical approach. The hosts will need a fast start if they are to put pressure on Diego Simeone’s side.

Atletico travel to north London with a strong cushion but their recent away form leaves some questions. They have won just two of their last seven matches on the road, which could give Tottenham encouragement.

Simeone’s side are still searching for their first clean sheet in this season’s Champions League, and that record may be tested again. Spurs have scored at least twice in each of their last six matches in the competition, pointing towards another open contest.

At the other end, Tottenham’s defence continues to look vulnerable. Both teams have scored in each of their last six games and Atletico’s attacking options are likely to create further chances, especially if Cristian Romero is unavailable again.

Tottenham v Atletico Madrid Kick Off Time

Tottenham v Atletico Madrid will take place on Wednesday 18 March 2026, with kick off set for 8pm.

Tottenham v Atletico Madrid TV Channel Details

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 in the UK.

Tottenham v Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Information

Fans can also stream the game through discovery+ with a Premium monthly pass, which allows access without a long-term contract. Subscribers can watch across a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Tottenham v Atletico Madrid Radio Commentary

Coverage is also available on radio, with live commentary broadcast on talkSPORT 2. Listeners can tune in via DAB radio, TV packages, or through the talkSPORT website and app.