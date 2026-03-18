How to watch Liverpool v Galatasaray live streaming Liverpool vs Galatasaray kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday evening at Anfield. The match is being broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the UK.

The UEFA Champions League resumes this week as Europe’s top clubs look to take another step towards the final in Budapest this May.

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Liverpool are aiming to deliver another memorable European night at Anfield when they host Galatasaray on Wednesday, knowing only a win will keep their campaign alive.

Liverpool head into the match under pressure after being held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday. That result has done little to lift confidence despite their strong European record at home.

The Reds have won 15 of their last 19 UEFA matches at Anfield, though they were beaten in the other four. They have also enjoyed success against Turkish opposition on home soil, winning five of their six previous meetings and keeping five clean sheets in that run.

Arne Slot’s side are favourites to qualify, reflecting the belief that Anfield can still play a decisive role on Wednesday night.

Liverpool’s home record and attacking approach point towards a tight contest, though Galatasaray’s struggles on English soil could prove decisive as the hosts look to turn the tie around. For a full look at Liverpool’s upcoming fixtures and broadcast details, including future European and Premier League coverage, our dedicated Liverpool TV page has everything you need.

Galatasaray arrive on Merseyside holding a 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Istanbul, leaving them within touching distance of a place in the quarter-finals for the first time since the 2012/13 season.

For the confirmed channel, streaming options and UK kick-off time, visit our guide to Liverpool’s next match on TV.

The Turkish champions have a strong record when leading after the first leg, progressing from 14 of their previous 17 ties in that position. Despite that, they are priced at 8/1 to win the match inside 90 minutes.

Okan Buruk’s side have found trips to England difficult in Europe. They have won just one of their last 12 away matches against English clubs, drawing three and losing eight. That lone victory came in a 3-2 win at Manchester United during last season’s group stage.

Liverpool’s home record and attacking approach point towards a tight contest, though Galatasaray’s struggles on English soil could prove decisive as the hosts look to turn the tie around.