Looking for details on Liverpool FC’s next match on TV? This page provides the latest UK broadcast information, including confirmed TV channels, kick off times and live streaming options for Liverpool’s upcoming fixture.
Whether Liverpool are playing in the Premier League, European competition or a domestic cup, UK coverage is typically provided by Sky Sports or TNT Sports. Match specific TV guides are updated as broadcast selections are confirmed.
Liverpool’s Next Match on TV (UK)
Coverage details may be subject to change depending on broadcaster selection, so it is always worth checking back closer to kick-off for the most up-to-date information.
|Date
|Kick-off Time (UK)
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Mon 9 Feb
|3:30 pm
|Liverpool
|Newcastle
|Thu 12 Feb
|7:15 pm
|Liverpool
|Man City
|15 Feb
|7:00 pm
|Sunderland
|Liverpool
|22 Feb
|2:00 pm
|Liverpool
|Brighton
|1 Mar
|2:00 pm
|Nottm Forest
|Liverpool
|4 Mar
|7:15 pm
|Liverpool
|West Ham
|16 Mar
|3:30 pm
|Wolves
|Liverpool
|21 Mar
|11:30 pm
|Liverpool
|Tottenham
|12 Apr
|12:00 pm
|Brighton
|Liverpool
|19 Apr
|12:00 pm
|Liverpool
|Fulham
|26 Apr
|12:00 pm
|Everton
|Liverpool
|3 May 2026
|12:00 pm
|Liverpool
|Crystal Palace
|10 May 2026
|12:00 pm
|Man United
|Liverpool
|18 May 2026
|12:00 pm
|Liverpool
|Chelsea
|25 May 2026
|1:00 pm
|Aston Villa
|Liverpool
|TBC
|TBC
|Liverpool
|Brentford
Is Liverpool on TV today?
If Liverpool are playing today, the match will usually be shown live on UK television if selected for broadcast. Most Premier League Liverpool fixtures are televised, while European matches are shown live on TNT Sports.
If a game is not broadcast live in the UK, highlights are typically available later the same day via Match of the Day on BBC platforms, along with club and league digital channels.
What channel is Liverpool usually on?
Liverpool matches are broadcast on different UK channels depending on the competition:
- Premier League: Sky Sports & TNT Sports
- Champions League / Europa League: TNT Sports
- FA Cup: BBC & ITV
- Carabao Cup: Sky Sports
Live streaming is available through official broadcaster platforms including Sky Go, NOW, and discovery+.
Where to find Liverpool TV listings
For full details of upcoming Liverpool matches on TV, including future fixtures and confirmed channels, visit Liverpool on TV – Full Listings & Match Guides. You’ll also find individual match articles below, each confirming:
TV channel
Kick-off time
UK live streaming availability
Latest Liverpool match TV guides
The articles below provide match-by-match Liverpool TV listings, updated throughout the season as broadcast details are announced. Scroll down for the latest Liverpool TV coverage.
Is Liverpool’s next match on Sky Sports?
Many Liverpool Premier League matches are shown on Sky Sports, though coverage depends on fixture selection. European matches are usually shown on TNT Sports.
Can I stream Liverpool’s next match in the UK?
Yes. If Liverpool’s next match is televised, it can usually be streamed legally via Sky Go, NOW or discovery+, depending on the broadcaster showing the game.