Looking for details on Liverpool FC’s next match on TV? This page provides the latest UK broadcast information, including confirmed TV channels, kick off times and live streaming options for Liverpool’s upcoming fixture.

Whether Liverpool are playing in the Premier League, European competition or a domestic cup, UK coverage is typically provided by Sky Sports or TNT Sports. Match specific TV guides are updated as broadcast selections are confirmed.

Liverpool’s Next Match on TV (UK)

Coverage details may be subject to change depending on broadcaster selection, so it is always worth checking back closer to kick-off for the most up-to-date information.

DateKick-off Time (UK)Home TeamAway Team
Mon 9 Feb3:30 pmLiverpoolNewcastle
Thu 12 Feb7:15 pmLiverpoolMan City
15 Feb7:00 pmSunderlandLiverpool
22 Feb2:00 pmLiverpoolBrighton
1 Mar2:00 pmNottm ForestLiverpool
4 Mar7:15 pmLiverpoolWest Ham
16 Mar3:30 pmWolvesLiverpool
21 Mar11:30 pmLiverpoolTottenham
12 Apr12:00 pmBrightonLiverpool
19 Apr12:00 pmLiverpoolFulham
26 Apr12:00 pmEvertonLiverpool
3 May 202612:00 pmLiverpoolCrystal Palace
10 May 202612:00 pmMan UnitedLiverpool
18 May 202612:00 pmLiverpoolChelsea
25 May 20261:00 pmAston VillaLiverpool
TBCTBCLiverpoolBrentford

Is Liverpool on TV today?

If Liverpool are playing today, the match will usually be shown live on UK television if selected for broadcast. Most Premier League Liverpool fixtures are televised, while European matches are shown live on TNT Sports.

If a game is not broadcast live in the UK, highlights are typically available later the same day via Match of the Day on BBC platforms, along with club and league digital channels.

What channel is Liverpool usually on?

Liverpool matches are broadcast on different UK channels depending on the competition:

  • Premier League: Sky Sports & TNT Sports
  • Champions League / Europa League: TNT Sports
  • FA Cup: BBC & ITV
  • Carabao Cup: Sky Sports

Live streaming is available through official broadcaster platforms including Sky Go, NOW, and discovery+.

Where to find Liverpool TV listings

For full details of upcoming Liverpool matches on TV, including future fixtures and confirmed channels, visit Liverpool on TV – Full Listings & Match Guides. You’ll also find individual match articles below, each confirming:

TV channel

Kick-off time

UK live streaming availability

Latest Liverpool match TV guides

The articles below provide match-by-match Liverpool TV listings, updated throughout the season as broadcast details are announced. Scroll down for the latest Liverpool TV coverage.

Is Liverpool’s next match on Sky Sports?

Many Liverpool Premier League matches are shown on Sky Sports, though coverage depends on fixture selection. European matches are usually shown on TNT Sports.

Can I stream Liverpool’s next match in the UK?

Yes. If Liverpool’s next match is televised, it can usually be streamed legally via Sky Go, NOW or discovery+, depending on the broadcaster showing the game.