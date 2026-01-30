Looking for details on Liverpool FC’s next match on TV? This page provides the latest UK broadcast information, including confirmed TV channels, kick off times and live streaming options for Liverpool’s upcoming fixture.

Whether Liverpool are playing in the Premier League, European competition or a domestic cup, UK coverage is typically provided by Sky Sports or TNT Sports. Match specific TV guides are updated as broadcast selections are confirmed.

Liverpool’s Next Match on TV (UK)

Coverage details may be subject to change depending on broadcaster selection, so it is always worth checking back closer to kick-off for the most up-to-date information.

Date Kick-off Time (UK) Home Team Away Team Mon 9 Feb 3:30 pm Liverpool Newcastle Thu 12 Feb 7:15 pm Liverpool Man City 15 Feb 7:00 pm Sunderland Liverpool 22 Feb 2:00 pm Liverpool Brighton 1 Mar 2:00 pm Nottm Forest Liverpool 4 Mar 7:15 pm Liverpool West Ham 16 Mar 3:30 pm Wolves Liverpool 21 Mar 11:30 pm Liverpool Tottenham 12 Apr 12:00 pm Brighton Liverpool 19 Apr 12:00 pm Liverpool Fulham 26 Apr 12:00 pm Everton Liverpool 3 May 2026 12:00 pm Liverpool Crystal Palace 10 May 2026 12:00 pm Man United Liverpool 18 May 2026 12:00 pm Liverpool Chelsea 25 May 2026 1:00 pm Aston Villa Liverpool TBC TBC Liverpool Brentford

Is Liverpool on TV today?

If Liverpool are playing today, the match will usually be shown live on UK television if selected for broadcast. Most Premier League Liverpool fixtures are televised, while European matches are shown live on TNT Sports.

If a game is not broadcast live in the UK, highlights are typically available later the same day via Match of the Day on BBC platforms, along with club and league digital channels.

What channel is Liverpool usually on?

Liverpool matches are broadcast on different UK channels depending on the competition:

Premier League: Sky Sports & TNT Sports

Champions League / Europa League: TNT Sports

FA Cup: BBC & ITV

Carabao Cup: Sky Sports

Live streaming is available through official broadcaster platforms including Sky Go, NOW, and discovery+.

Where to find Liverpool TV listings

TV channel

Kick-off time

UK live streaming availability

Is Liverpool’s next match on Sky Sports?

Many Liverpool Premier League matches are shown on Sky Sports, though coverage depends on fixture selection. European matches are usually shown on TNT Sports.

Can I stream Liverpool’s next match in the UK?

Yes. If Liverpool’s next match is televised, it can usually be streamed legally via Sky Go, NOW or discovery+, depending on the broadcaster showing the game.