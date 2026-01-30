Carlos Alcaraz stands one match away from making history in Melbourne as he prepares to face Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open semi finals, with a place in his first final at the tournament on the line.

Can anyone stop the Spaniard?

How to Watch Carlos Alcaraz v Alexander Zverev: TV Channel and Live Stream

Carlos Alcaraz v Alexander Zverev is scheduled to be available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and via the discovery+ app.

Watch Alcaraz v Zverev via TnT Sports in the UK

Use the Discovery+ App

Use Bet365 live streaming options.

Watch Australian Open Tennis Live Streaming with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Already a six time Grand Slam champion, Carlos Alcaraz has established himself as one of the dominant forces in men’s tennis alongside Jannik Sinner. Reaching another title decider would further underline that status, especially at a venue that has previously proven difficult for the Spanish world number one.

Alcaraz arrived at the Australian Open having never progressed beyond the quarter finals in Melbourne, yet his run through the 2026 draw has been pretty much emphatic.

Five straight sets victories have showcased him at his sharpest, combining relentless intensity with the flair and variety that has become his trademark.

His recent wins have been particularly eye catching.

Alcaraz swept aside American Tommy Paul before producing a commanding performance against home favourite Alex de Minaur, displaying both control and ruthlessness as the pressure increased in the latter stages of the tournament.

Standing in his way is Alexander Zverev, last year’s beaten finalist and a player still searching for his first Grand Slam crown.

The German world number three has reached three Major finals during his career, all ending in defeat, including a straight sets loss to Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open final.

Zverev’s path to the semi finals has been more demanding. He has dropped sets in four of his five matches, relying on resilience and a powerful serve to navigate his way through the draw. That weapon could pose problems for Alcaraz, particularly in the early stages of the contest.

Alcaraz has looked untouchable so far. He has yet to lose a set in Melbourne and once he gains momentum, opponents have struggled to stay with him.

That was evident in the quarter final, where he eased past De Minaur after a tight opening set to pull away convincingly.

The broader context adds extra intrigue. The top four seeds have all reached the semi finals, and the prospect of another Alcaraz versus Sinner Grand Slam final looms large.

Breaking that emerging duopoly has become increasingly difficult for the chasing pack.

For Zverev, the challenge is clear. He will need to produce his very best tennis across three sets to halt Alcaraz’s charge.

Previous hard court meetings favour the Spaniard, who has won two of their last three encounters in straight sets, including a decisive victory at the US Open in 2023.

Victory in Melbourne would carry huge significance for Alcaraz. At just 22 years of age, lifting the Australian Open trophy would complete the career Grand Slam, a feat achieved by only a select group in the history of the sport.