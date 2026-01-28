Arsenal will attempt to make UEFA Champions League history on Wednesday night as they welcome Kairat Almaty to the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners chasing a perfect record in the league phase.

How to watch Arsenal v Kairat live streaming Arsenal v Kairat Almaty kicks off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday 28 January. The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 7.

You can bet £10 Get £30 on Arsenal v Kairat tonight with Bet365 here Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. #Ad

Mikel Arteta’s side are aiming to become the first team since the competition adopted its new format to win all eight league phase fixtures.

Standing in their way is a Kairat Almaty side still searching for a first victory in the Champions League proper and facing one of the toughest possible assignments on the final matchday.

Arsenal return to home European action looking to respond after a disappointing domestic setback. A 3-2 Premier League defeat to Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday ended a strong run of form and they’ll be looking to get back to winning ways tonight.

The Gunners have been flawless in the Champions League so far, winning all seven of their league phase matches and extending that run to 11 consecutive victories at this stage of the competition.

Their attacking output has been particularly eye catching, scoring three or more goals in five of their last Champions League outings.

Arteta may choose to rotate his squad with qualification already secured, yet Arsenal’s depth remains formidable.

Even with changes, the hosts have the opportunity to become the first side in Champions League history to win eight straight league phase games by a margin of two goals or more.

For Kairat Almaty, the occasion itself represents a landmark moment.

The Kazakh champions have embraced their debut campaign in the Champions League proper, even though they are one of just three teams yet to record a win. A positive result in north London would rank among the biggest shocks the competition has seen in recent years.

This will be the first ever meeting between Arsenal and Kairat Almaty. It is also only the second time a club from Kazakhstan has visited an English side in European competition, following Astana’s trip to Manchester United in 2019.

Recent form suggests the task facing the visitors is immense.

Kairat arrive in London without a win in their last 10 UEFA competition matches, and while they will be keen to enjoy the occasion and test themselves against elite opposition, the quality gap is significant.

Back the Gunners to win this one with ease.