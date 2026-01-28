An automatic qualification place in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase is on the line on Wednesday night as defending champions Paris Saint-Germain welcome Newcastle United to the Parc des Princes.

How to watch PSG v Newcastle live streaming PSG v Newcastle kicks off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday. The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 3, with live streaming available via Discovery+ for subscribers.

PSG head into the final round of the league phase knowing victory would secure a top eight finish.

The reigning champions suffered their second defeat of the campaign last time out, losing away at Sporting, yet the opportunity remains firmly in their own hands.

The French giants are still searching for a first win against Newcastle in Europe, having drawn one and lost one of their previous two meetings.

Under Luis Enrique, PSG have been formidable at home in this competition. They have lost just two of their last 18 Champions League group or league phase matches at the Parc des Princes, winning 13 and drawing three.

Their attacking output has also been eye catching, scoring three or more goals in three of their last four European home fixtures.

While Newcastle have proved awkward opponents in recent matches, PSG’s wider record against English sides is encouraging.

They have won five of their last seven UEFA competition meetings with Premier League opposition and arrive unbeaten in their last four such encounters.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle travel to Paris sitting seventh in the Champions League table after winning four of their seven matches so far.

Only goal difference separates them from PSG, highlighting just how finely balanced this contest is heading into the decisive night.

Away form remains a concern for Eddie Howe’s side.

The Magpies have collected only four of their 13 Champions League points on the road and have struggled to transfer strong home performances into away success, winning just three of their 14 away games across all competitions this season.

This will be Newcastle’s second trip to France during the campaign. A 2-1 defeat away at Marseille earlier in the league phase continued a difficult trend, with the Magpies now managing just one win from nine UEFA competition matches away against French opposition.

The atmosphere inside the Parc des Princes is expected to be intense, with both sides aware that the reward is direct progression to the last 16 and avoidance of the play off round.

Prediction: PSG 2-0 Newcastle Utd