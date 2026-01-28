Here’s all you need to know about how to get live streaming of the Napoli v Chelsea Champions League game tonight.

How to watch Chelsea FC vs Napoli live streaming Napoli v Chelsea kicks off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday. The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 4, with streaming available via the Discovery+ website and app.

The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona sets the stage for a decisive UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday night as Napoli take on Chelsea.

Napoli come into the fixture knowing that only a win will keep their European hopes firmly alive. Antonio Conte’s side return home after a rare setback at the weekend, having suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Juventus in Serie A.

That result ended a run of nine unbeaten games in all competitions and left Napoli nine points behind Inter in the title race, dealing a blow to their hopes of defending the Scudetto.

A return to Naples will be welcomed. Napoli’s home record is formidable, with no defeats at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona since December 2024. During that spell they have recorded 18 wins and seven draws, underlining just how difficult they are to overcome on home soil.

In Europe, the numbers are equally impressive, with only one defeat in their last 20 Champions League matches at home.

Napoli have also historically enjoyed hosting English opposition as well.

They have won eight of their last 11 UEFA competition home games against Premier League sides, a trend that adds further weight to belief that the hosts can rise to the occasion on a big European night.

Chelsea arrive in Italy in confident mood after continuing their positive run under Liam Rosenior. A 3-1 victory away at Crystal Palace on Sunday made it three wins in a row in all competitions, and another success here would be enough to secure automatic progression to the next round.

The challenge for Chelsea lies in their European away record in Italy. The Blues have won just two of their 13 UEFA competition away matches against Italian clubs, drawing three and losing eight. That includes defeats in six of their last seven such trips, along with a run of five winless away games in the Champions League.

Those statistics suggest this will be a stern examination of Chelsea’s progress. Napoli’s intensity, combined with the atmosphere generated inside the Maradona, makes Conte’s side favourites for this one.

Chelsea, though, have shown better displays of form in recent weeks following a managerial change and the Blues will be in confident mood.

With Napoli needing victory to stay alive and Chelsea eyeing a place in the last 16 without the play offs, a win for either side tonight is essential.