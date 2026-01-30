Jannik Sinner remains firmly on track to claim a third successive Australian Open title as he prepares to face Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster semi final in Melbourne today.

How to watch Novak Djokovic v Jannik Sinner live in the UK The Australian Open semi final between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1. Live streaming is available via the discovery+ app, and the match can also be streamed through bet365’s live streaming service.

Watch Australian Open Tennis Live Streaming with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

The Italian world number one is chasing a fifth Grand Slam crown and arrives at this stage in commanding form.

When does Sinner v Dkokovic start?

The clash between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner is scheduled to get under way at approximately 08:30 GMT on Friday 30 January, which corresponds to a 19:00 local time start in Melbourne.

Even with a 10-time Australian Open champion standing across the net, Sinner will back himself to reach Sunday’s final and continue his recent dominance at the season’s opening major.

Sinner’s run through the draw has been ruthless. The defending champion has dropped just one set on his way to the last four and has rarely looked under pressure, reinforcing his status as the man to beat in Melbourne.

His quarter final display against eighth seed Ben Shelton was particularly impressive, cruising to a 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory at Rod Laver Arena and conceding only 11 games.

Across the tournament so far, Jannik Sinner has been taken to a tie-break just once in 15 sets, highlighting the control and authority he has shown on hard courts. He now stands as the favourite to lift the trophy, with the men’s top four seeds all reaching the semi finals for the first time since 2013.

Standing in his way is Novak Djokovic, the most successful men’s player in Grand Slam history and a 10-time champion at the Australian Open. Djokovic still harbours ambitions of landing a 25th major title, though this campaign has been far from straightforward.

The Serbian has ridden his luck at times during the tournament. A withdrawal from Jakub Mensik handed Djokovic a passage into the later rounds, and he benefited again in the quarter finals when Lorenzo Musetti was forced to retire with injury while leading by two sets to love.

At 38, Djokovic is facing an increasingly stern challenge from the new generation, and this semi final represents one of his toughest tests yet.

The matchup also carries historical weight.

Djokovic has ruled Melbourne for more than a decade, but Sinner’s recent success signals a potential passing of the torch. The Italian’s blend of power, movement and consistency has been unmatched throughout the fortnight.

With a place in the final on the line, this semi final has all the ingredients for a classic.

Djokovic will aim to disrupt rhythm and draw on his vast experience, while Sinner will look to impose his tempo early and maintain the level that has carried him this far.

With the defending champion in peak form and the tournament’s most decorated player fighting to keep history alive, this promises to be one of the standout matches of the 2026 Australian Open.