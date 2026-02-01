Its the Final of the Australian Mens Open as Carlos Alcaraz takes on Novak Djokovic today. Here’s how you can watch the game live streaming on TV today, and which channel has a broadcast of the game.

Carlos Alacaraz v Novak Djokovic Streaming – Step By Step Guide

Watch on TnT Sports in the UK, a subscription is required

Watch on Channel 9 in Australia, live from Melbourne

Stream via Discovery+ app or Bet365.

Watch Australian Open Tennis Live Streaming with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic both survived punishing five set semi finals to set up a blockbuster Australian Open final at Melbourne Park, and all signs point towards the younger legs having the edge on Rod Laver Arena.

Whatever the outcome, history is guaranteed. Carlos Alcaraz is bidding to complete the career Grand Slam at just 22 years of age, while Novak Djokovic is chasing an unprecedented 25th major title.

Djokovic is seeking his first Grand Slam crown since the 2023 US Open and, at 38, opportunities to add to his legendary haul are becoming increasingly limited.

The Serbian great is also trying to halt the recent dominance of Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who have shared the last eight Grand Slam titles between them and contested the previous three major finals.

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic live The Australian Open Mens Final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1. Live streaming is available via the discovery+ app, and the match can also be streamed through bet365’s live streaming service.

Alcaraz arrives in Melbourne pursuing a seventh major title and will draw confidence from recent success, having defeated Djokovic in the Wimbledon finals of both 2023 and 2024.

That record alone suggests the Spaniard will relish the challenge of facing the ten-time Australian Open champion on hard courts.

Both players were pushed to their physical limits in the semi finals, which could be the key in this one.

Alcaraz appeared in control against Alexander Zverev before being dragged into a fifth set, eventually breaking serve in the decider to seal victory. Djokovic had an even tougher route, twice coming from behind in a four-hour epic against Sinner.

That effort followed a fortunate passage through the quarter finals, where Lorenzo Musetti retired after winning the opening two sets.

Taken together, it raises doubts about whether Djokovic can summon another peak performance on short recovery.

Alcaraz, 16 years the junior, should recover quicker from his own battle and has already shown he can dominate Djokovic on big occasions, including a straight sets win at the US Open semi finals.

Australia is Djokovic’s domain, but with fatigue likely to play a role, the balance appears to tilt towards the Spaniard.