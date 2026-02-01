Manchester Utd will look to continue their strong start under interim boss Manchester United as thet face Fulham.

Here’s how to watch the game live streaming in the UK.

How to watch Man Utd v Fulham live streaming The Man Utd Fulham match kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday and will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event.

Supporters can also follow coverage via MUTV, the United App and ManUtd.com, with pre match build up, live radio and text commentary, plus in game Opta statistics.

Its all change at Manchester Utd as recent victories, including an impressive derby success and a statement win that ended Arsenal’s unbeaten home run, have lifted the mood at Old Trafford.

On paper, Fulham may look like a kinder assignment, but the Cottagers arrive in excellent shape and should not be taken lightly.

Fulham have suffered just one defeat in their last eight games in all competitions, winning five times in that spell, and they have caused United problems of late. They knocked the Red Devils out of last season’s FA Cup and held them to a 1-1 draw in the reverse league fixture earlier in the campaign.

Carrick’s biggest impact has been in attack. United scored twice against Manchester City and were unfortunate not to add more due to tight offside calls, while they remain the only away side to score more than twice at Arsenal this season in any competition.

Fulham may spend long spells under pressure, but they possess enough attacking quality to trouble United.

I’m expecting both teams to score but United to win this one in front of their home fans.