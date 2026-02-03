A spot in the EFL Cup final is on the line as Arsenal and Chelsea meet again on Tuesday night in the second leg, following a thrilling 3-2 encounter in the first leg.

Arsenal hold the advantage and have one foot in Wembley Stadium going into this second leg after that win in January.

Avoiding defeat later tonight would secure the Gunners a place in the EFL Cup final for the first time since the 2017/18 season.

They have not lifted the trophy since 1993.

Mikel Arteta’s side return to the Emirates Stadium after a decent set of results for Gunners fans.

A convincing 4-0 win away at Leeds, combined with dropped points for both Aston Villa and Manchester City, has extended Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League to six points.

There’s plenty to be optimistic about as well, with the Gunners boasting a strong recent record against Chelsea.

Their first leg success stretched their unbeaten run to nine matches across all competitions, and they have won each of their last three home meetings with the Blues.

The first leg marked Liam Rosenior’s first home match in charge of Chelsea, and that defeat remains his only loss in seven games at the helm.

His side were booed off at half time on Saturday after trailing West Ham 2-0, but a strong second half turnaround secured a fifth straight victory.

Chelsea supporters will be hoping Rosenior can guide the club to their first domestic trophy for a few years although they’ll need to shape up at the back.

The Blues have managed just one clean sheet in their last ten away matches.

With five of the last seven meetings in north London producing at least three goals, another high scoring and entertaining contest could be in store here tonight.