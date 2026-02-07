Manchester United will look to extend their excellent run of form when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

How to watch Man Utd v Tottenham live streaming Manchester Uts vs Tottenham will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Live streaming is available via discovery+ or in play with bet365.

Watch Manchester Utdv Tottenham LIVE with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Benjamin Sesko’s stoppage time winner sparked huge celebrations in the Stretford End last weekend as United completed a dramatic 3-2 Premier League victory over Fulham.

That result made it three league wins in a row since Michael Carrick took charge, following eye catching victories over Manchester City and Arsenal.

Carrick’s return has brought renewed belief and attacking sharpness, with United scoring eight goals across those three matches.

The Red Devils have looked confident going forward and dangerous in key moments, even if there have been reminders that defensive lapses can still creep in late on.

Tottenham arrive in Manchester after a morale boosting result of their own, having come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester City last weekend.

Dominic Solanke’s brace earned Spurs a point and eased some of the pressure on Thomas Frank after a difficult domestic campaign.

That second half display showed Spurs still carry a threat, but they remain unreliable from week to week.

Their defensive issues were again exposed against City and they were fortunate not to be out of sight before the break at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Goals look likely given recent form on both sides. United have scored at least twice in each of their three league matches under Carrick, while Spurs have shown they can create chances but often leave space at the back.

Team news could play a big role. Tottenham defenders Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are set to be assessed, while United will once again look to Bruno Fernandes to dictate play.

The captain has been in outstanding creative form, supplying 12 assists in his last 14 league appearances.