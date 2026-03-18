Barcelona head into Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League second leg with the advantage after a dramatic late equaliser secured a 1-1 draw at Newcastle in the first meeting.

Barcelona v Newcastle Utd Live Streaming Barcelona v Newcastle second leg will be broadcast live at 5.45PM on TNT Sports 2, with viewers also able to stream the Newcastle match through discovery+ on smart TVs and other devices.

Lamine Yamal held his nerve deep into stoppage time to convert an injury time penalty at St James’ Park, cancelling out Harvey Barnes’ late opener and leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of the return at Camp Nou.

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Hansi Flick’s side arrive in strong domestic form after a 5-2 win over Sevilla in La Liga at the weekend. That result keeps Barcelona four points clear of Real Madrid in the title race as they continue to push on multiple fronts this season.

Champions League success remains a major target for Flick, whose team fell just short last year after a thrilling 7-6 aggregate defeat to Inter Milan in the semi-finals.

Barcelona vs Newcastle Kick Off Time

The match kicks off at 5:45pm UK time on Wednesday 18 March 2026.

What Channel Is Barcelona vs Newcastle On?

The game is being shown live on TNT Sports 2 in the UK. You can read how to watch Newcastle Utd on TV with our guide.

How do I watch Newcastle on TV

Tonight’s game is live streaming with TnT. You can read about the Newcastle live on TV listings here.

Newcastle also come into the game on a positive note following a 1-0 Premier League win at Chelsea. Eddie Howe’s side delivered a disciplined performance at Stamford Bridge, though they remain without midfielder Bruno Guimaraes due to a hamstring injury.

This will be the third meeting between the teams in this season’s competition. Barcelona edged a 2-1 win on Tyneside earlier in the campaign, while last week’s first leg looked set to go Newcastle’s way before Yamal’s late intervention.

Newcastle’s recent away form offers some encouragement. The Magpies have won four of their last five matches on the road, including victories at Tottenham, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Even so, Barcelona’s home record makes them strong favourites to progress. They have won 18 of their 19 matches at Camp Nou this season and showed their attacking strength again with five goals against Sevilla.